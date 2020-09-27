UPDATE: Sept. 29, 8:23 a.m.
HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 2 and Third Street West Saturday around 10:30 p.m.
The pedestrian is identified as Christina Vlieland, 58, of Hungry Horse.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
HUNGRY HORSE- A Hungry Horse woman died after running in front of a truck on Highway 2 Saturday night.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us the truck, a Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed tow truck, was traveling on Highway 2 when a pedestrian ran out in front of it and got hit near mile marker 142 outside of Hungry Horse.
The 58-year-old woman from Hungry Horse was pronounced deceased on scene.
There were no other injuries.
The call was reported at 8:33 pm September 26 and the roads were dry.