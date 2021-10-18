MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the City of Missoula reminds residents that rifle or archery hunting is not allowed on city-owned conservation lands on Mount Jumbo.
Hunters can hike across the lands to access other parts of the mountain or public Forest Service lands beyond, but FWP recommends keeping your firearm shouldered or stored, with action open, for safety and to demonstrate you are not actively hunting.
In a release, FWP said there are archery and rifle hunting opportunities on adjacent public lands, but you should check the maps and Montana Hunting Regulations for specifics on where you can go.
Violations on Mounty Jumbo can be reported to FWP’s 1-800-TIP-MONT line 24 hours a day.
Hikers and bikers are also reminded that much of the city’s open space borders other public lands where hunting is permitted, and it is always good idea for you and your pet to wear high visibility colors as an extra safety precaution during general hunting season.