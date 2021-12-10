HUSON, Mont. - A 23-year-old Huson man was killed in a rollover crash near Huson on I-90.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Jeep Wrangler was westbound on I-90 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.
The Jeep went off the left side of the road and into the median before hitting a Department of Transportation sign and launching over the crossover.
MHP says the Jeep landed in a ditch in the eastbound median and rolled, ejecting the unrestrained driver before coming to a rest blocking the eastbound passing lane.
A 23-year-old man from Huson who was driving the car was pronounced deceased on the scene.