HWY 200 crash leaves one vehicle in river, no injuries reported

UPDATE: 9 a.m.
TWIN CREEKS - The Highway 200 crash near Twin Creeks involving two vehicles left one vehicle in the river after hitting black ice.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us the two vehicles were traveling westbound and went over black ice. One of the vehicles managed to pull to the side of the roadway, while the other went over the ice, went over the guardrail and into the river.
MHP adds a bus was not involved in the crash, but they reported the incident to 9-1-1.
The driver of the vehicle in the river was able to get out. No injuries were reported.
TWIN CREEKS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a wreck involving two vehicles including a bus on Highway 200 one mile east of Twin Creeks Wednesday morning.
According to MDT, a vehicle is in the river and the crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. near mile-marker 10.
There is black ice and debris on the road, according to MDT.
Expect traffic delays and slower speeds in the area.
We will update as information becomes available.