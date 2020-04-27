MISSOULA - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 200 Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office sent out an alert at 12:30 PM Monday, stating that eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 200 were blocked after a two vehicle crash near the Lubrecht Experimental Forest in Greenough.
A post from the Greenough Potomac Volunteer Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. Photos from the fire department show a damaged semi truck and trailer and a sedan.
Traffic resumed shortly before 2:15 PM.