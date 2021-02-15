Sheriff alerts of a crash near Lolo

UPDATE: 1:56 p.m.

MISSOULA - In an alert, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said the crash on Highway 93 near Lolo has been cleared.

MISSOULA, Montana - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert first responders are responding to a crash on Highway 93 north of Lolo Monday. 

The crash is near mile-marker 87.

MCSO is advising drivers to drive carefully and to find a detour around this area if possible. 

