Hype House renting out cycling bikes, doing virtual workouts as gyms forced to close

Missoula County has expanded closures to include gyms and movie theaters. A local workout studio is being flexible under the circumstances by renting out equipment to their clients to keep the hype up.
Hype House wonders Brigette Parsons and Aly Suazo built their business after leaving careers in social work.
"We've been open for 10 months, we're an indoor cycling studio," Parsons said.
In 10 months, they said they didn't just build a business, they built a community.
It's insane the amount of love and support we've gotten, and so it's really in times like this it's really hard not to see these folks on a day in and day out basis," Suazo said.
They made the tough decision to close on Monday, after they saw the COVID-19 outbreak impact Montana. They closed even before county health officials mandated gyms to close. Like many other Montana owned and operated small business', they needed to get creative to pay their bills, even with their facility closed.
"We're going to be renting out these bikes, for our members, at a cost which includes us coming to their doorstep, delivering these bikes, giving them weights, we'll be giving them a pair of shoes," Suazo said.
Folks can rent the equipment for 10 days, get virtual workout classes, all for a hundred dollars. The owners emphasized that the equipment is sanitized before it goes to your house and after.
Our reporter Stella Sun asked the owners why do this when it seems like a lot of work. They said they care about their Hype House family and want to make sure people are taking care of themselves at home.
"We had so many people reach out and [say] 'we miss you guys so much," Parsons said. "They miss us because of the way it makes them feel inside. To be able to know that this is something we can do so that they can have that even just for a little bit of time, that emotional boost that it gives especially during this time when things are hard.
As of Wednesday afternoon, all bikes have been rented out. You can get on their wait list by contacting them via social media here.