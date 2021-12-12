Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Periods of moderate snow will cause low visibility and slushy accumulations. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Isolated high snow amounts are expected under persistent showers near and after sunset. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&