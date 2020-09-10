I-90 ramp closed at Van Buren St. Interchange

MISSOULA -- Don't be surprised on Friday, when you try to take one exit off East Broadway and realize you can't.
The East Van Buren exit to I-90 that goes towards Butte will be closed for some much needed work.
Missoula District Construction Engineer for the Montana Department of Transportation, John Schmidt, said Knife River Crews are finishing the last part of the $10.4 million dollar Van Buren Interchange project.
"We're going to start milling and paving the little piece of connection of the westbound on-ramp and the eastbound off-ramp, that were left over from when we did the Van Buren Street Interchange project and the I-90 paving project last year," Schmidt said.
Construction on the original project started in the Spring of 2018, but MDT realized they needed to maintain the pavement on the ramps.
"This was a function of, part of the road was starting to fall apart and really just getting in there and providing a new surface to last hopefully for another 10 to 20 years," he said.
They had to do a change order to extend the project limits.
That, and the contractors busy schedule, played a role in the delay.
"We understand that people have to get from point a to point b, so we're going to try to get through this as painless as possible," Schmidt said.
He added that the safety of Missoulians is MDT's top priority.