UPDATE: DEC. 14 AT 9:12 A.M.
Missoula County alerts I-90 has entirely reopened at mile-marker 82 west of Missoula, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Crashes west of Missoula are causing lane blockages Tuesday morning.
The Montana Department of Transportation reports a crash with fewer lanes and no passing at this time is located on I-90 from mile-marker 82 to 83.
Another crash is fully blocking the westbound lanes at mile-marker 82 on I-90. MDT says drivers should use Exit 82 to get around the crash.
Drivers should drive carefully in this area.