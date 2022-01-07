UPDATE: JAN 7 AT 8:56 P.M.
The Montana Department of Transportation says I-90 westbound remains closed to all traffic from St. Regis to the Idaho border. The closure will last through tonight and into Saturday morning. MDT will re-evaluate conditions tomorrow.
UPDATE: JAN 7 AT 1:54 P.M.
An avalanche is closing down I-90 westbound from St. Regis to the Idaho border Friday.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post the interstate is open to eastbound traffic, but drivers should expect some delays.
ST. REGIS, Mont. - Crews are redirecting traffic to St. Regis Friday due to multiple avalanches on I-90 westbound.
The avalanches are between mile-marker 7 through 10, according to an alert from Missoula County.
