MISSOULA, Mont. - The snow didn’t stop Missoulians from honoring those who fought for our country on Thursday.
People gathered in front of the Missoula County Courthouse Thursday morning to mark the 95th annual Veterans Day ceremony.
In front of the Doughboy Statue, retired U.S. Air Force General, Dale Stovall, spoke about the Gold Star Families; those who are immediate family members of a fallen service member who died in war. He also spoke about other veterans' issues, like healthcare and the shortage of VA doctors.
Representatives from Montana’s Congressional Delegation read letters to honor veterans.
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte also attended the event in Missoula, to thank those who’ve served.
World War II veteran, Ron Scharfe was at the event. He was just 16-years-old when he served.
"I lost a lot of buddies, a lot of bros over there and it just kinda gets deep in my heart. I feel that there should more people here and it’s an honor to be here with the rest of my bros,” Scharfe said.
He was the only WWII vet at the event. He honored those who lost their lives, by putting a wreath at the foot of the Doughboy Statue.
He added that he hopes to live at least 17 more years so that he can be the oldest combat vet from WWII alive.
The event was organized by Susan Campbell Reneau.