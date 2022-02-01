MISSOULA -- A local homeless shelter in Missoula is working to provide more housing to veterans as the city's housing crisis continues.
The Poverello Center recently purchased the Clark Fork Inn Apartments, which are just down the street from the Poverello, but their efforts to add housing will displace some Missoulians.
The used a $1M grant from the National Veterans Administration, as well as money from the City and County.
For resident, Brian Cossey, the recent sale puts him in an ironic situation.
"I am a vet with problems, that will be faced with going into being homeless and I will be displaced to move other homeless vets in," Cossey said.
The apartments will be used for transitional housing for veterans as part of the Poverello's Housing Montana Heroes Program. The program is currently on the second floor of the Pov, so the move will add space inside the Pov, which is usually at full capacity.
But Cossey's afraid this sale will put him back into homelessness.
"I spent time over in the homeless shelter, I know what sort of an environment it can be, and the possibility of having to go back into that sort of a situation is scary," Cossey said.
The Poverello's Executive Director, Jill Bonny said since there is federal dollars associated with the project, they're required to try and help relocate all of the current tenants.
"I understand that it's hard to displace anyone and that's why we're glad that we have the amount of time that we do to try and help people find housing," Bonny said.
Bonny said the Veterans Administration wants the project to be done by the end of September of 2023, so she said they have time to try and find everyone housing.
Cossey said he hopes they'll follow through, but he's not getting his hopes up.
"Time will tell. I'm going into it with an open mind, their actions will either justify or condemn them."
Cossey is in his third year at the University of Montana, so he said once he graduates, the sky is the limit.
