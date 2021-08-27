MISSOULA, Mont. - AniMeals shared the story this week of a cat that was found in Huson, Montana, who belonged to a family in Boise, Idaho.
On Aug. 24 AniMeals initially posted about the cat, saying he appears to have lost his way and was found in Huson two days before.
He did not have a microchip, however, a day later AniMeals gave an update saying that thanks to a follower of the page, they were able to connect with the owners who live just outside of Boise.
“Turns out the Persian we now know as Oliver was brought in yesterday after being found in the Petty Creek area just outside of Alberton, MT. Oliver disappeared from Mountain Home, ID on the morning of the 18th,” AniMeals wrote in the update. “He is not an outdoor cat so it was unusual for him to be missing. They posted all over social media and their neighborhood. They are still not exactly sure how he got outside.”
When Oliver was initially picked up, the person who found him gave him a bath and brought him to AniMeals.
Oliver was given a microchip before his family picked him up on Aug. 26 to take him home.