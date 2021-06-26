MISSOULA, Mont - Saturday was an exciting day at Imagine Nation Brewing as the line was out the door as the community leaders and locals gathered together to bring back 'Queers and Beers' in-person event after one year of being postponed due to the pandemic.
One of Missoula's favorite breweries, Imagine Nation, is teaming up organizations like the Western Montana Community Center, offering new, accessible resources and of course, following it with live performances from Montana's most popular peers.
And the crowd soaking it all in as the queers and beers event returned to it's stomping grounds.
"Oh my gosh, we're so excited just to be back doing something together again, we are doing this as safe as possible," said Andy Nelson of the Western Montana Community Center.
And it was filled with live entertainment from folks across Montana, and of course the usual brewery needs.
An it was all smiles, as the crowd soaked in the all the fun.
Local volunteers hope days like this, spread awareness to the LGBTQIA+ community across the state.
"Having pride events like this, it brings attention and community, assures that everybody knows that they are loved, they are welcome and we have a community here in Montana,' volunteer Eric Hall.
Organizations hope to keep that same momentum going for the future, as there will also be more festivities in the coming months.