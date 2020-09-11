The presidential election is a little more than 50 days away, and the Missoula County Elections office has some important information for voters.
"It is coming up quickly. Right now, we're getting our ballots printed at the printer, getting them prepared to go out in the mail," Bradley Seaman the Missoula County Elections Administrator said.
"Ballots will mail to everybody whose a registered active voter on October 9th," Seaman said.
He said his office is getting lots of questions from voters, and he wants to put some concerns to rest about third party mailers.
Third party mailers come from state and national groups and are mailed to peoples homes.
The letter may say "you're not registered to vote," even when a person is.
Seaman said this is causing confusion and his office is getting lots of calls and visits from voters. It's the number one question they get.
"We've got that great tool, MyVoterPageMT.com, so when [ballots] mail out, it'll show you it was mailed to this address," Seaman said. "You can check online there, and then once you get your ballot and vote it, you can check to make sure it's been received."
USPS recommends sending back a ballot seven days before the November third election. So send the finished ballot back October 26-27.
Seaman said if voters are still concerned, they can drop it off at the elections office during business hours on 140 N. Russell St.
Then the week following up to the election, the office will have extended hours until 6:30 p.m. so a voter can come after work.