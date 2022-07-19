Improved rental availability shows relief, but rents are still on the rise

MISSOULA, Mont.- This week, the Wake Up Montana crew is diving into housing availability across the state, learning more about what's driving the issue and what stakeholders believe should be done about it.

First, in Missoula, availability is on the rise, but rent prices aren't leveling off, yet.

A recent report from Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors show things are looking up for Missoula renters as more apartments hit the market.

According to the report, 241 new apartment units hit the market in 2021. So far in 2022, 265 new units are already finished with potential for another 250 more units to hit the market before the end of the year.

This means more flexibility and options for renters to choose where they live, Matt Mellott, an advisor, explained.

According to the report, vacancy rates are approaching 3%. Just a year ago, apartment availability sat at .38% at the end of Q2 in 2021.

It also means rent increases could slow down, because more supply means more competition, he added.

Based off of the latest data available from Missoula Organization of Realtors, one and two bedroom rentals saw the greatest hike in average rent over the past year, increasing by 12.3% and now sitting an an average of $921 and $1195 respectively. Studio apartments saw an average 9.8% rent increase, three bedroom rentals increased by an average of 8.8% and four bedroom rentals increased by an average of 8.2%.

Sterling CRE reports a healthy rental market is about 5%, and Mellott predicted Missoula could reach that mark next year, but rising constructions costs, interest rates and even the vacancy rates could impact developments.

Mellott advised renters to wait to move if they can afford to, because more options will be available within the next six to twelve months.