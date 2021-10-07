In an employees' market, Job Service Missoula hosts career fair

MISSOULA, Mont. - With it being an employees' market right now, there are more open positions than people looking. Candidates have more flexibility and less pressure.
As worker shortages impact different industries, Job Service Missoula is working to match candidates to the right position. The service is making it a one-stop shop by hosting a career fair.
If you're looking to change or elevate careers, you can attend and get to know different companies without having to fully commit to applying or interviewing.
Instead of seeking out different opportunities, there's one event where you can browse it all in a couple of hours.
"It gives you the opportunity to meet face to face with these employers," Daniel Hansbury, a workforce consultant with Job Service Missoula, said. "You can get a little more of a feel for who works with them. You can ask questions you might not get to ask in an interview, and you can get a lot more information that's a little more sensitive."
The career fair is Thursday, October 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Reserve Street. Veterans get early access at 2:30 p.m.
There will be employers from aa variety of industries like retail, food service, healthcare and transportation.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, bring resumes and come prepared to network. No registration is required.
