MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a heavy police presence in the 600 block of East Broadway in Missoula Friday due to an incident investigation.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook the Madison Street bridge and the Madison Street footbridge are closed.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow responders to work and investigate the incident.

MPD said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.