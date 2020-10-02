MISSOULA - There are reports of heavy black bear activity in the Missoula area Friday morning with reports of bears in the Rattlesnake trying to access garbage and trying to get into homes through doors.
According to a Facebook post from Missoula Bears, there's reports of about 25 bears in the Rattlesnake area, most of which are there for the domestic fruit.
But there's reports of about five of the bears getting into unsecured garbage, garages and stepping onto porches. Missoula Bears writes at least one reportedly attempted to open the door of a house and a chicken coop is demolished.
Missoula Bears adds there's reports of bears attempting to access a bear-proof enclosure and bear-proof trash bins.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are placing traps in the area to catch the bears reportedly attempting to enter homes and garages.
In addition, Missoula Bears writes in the post there's numerous bears spotted near trails by the river next to the UM campus and Hellgate Canyon.
Missoula Bears urges the public to not take trash outside before the morning of trash collection and to not leave bird feeders outside. Additionally, they advise setting up electric fencing surrounding fruit trees and chicken coops, and having bear spray and knowing how to use it.
