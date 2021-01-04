MISSOULA - Detectives are looking for information surrounding two power poles that were chopped down and a power substation that was shot in Missoula Dec. 25.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post two Missoula Electric Cooperative Power poles were intentionally chopped down and a close-by power substation was shot east of the Pulp Mill on Mullan Road.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to report to Detective Dave Sullivan at (406) 214-5706, or Five Valleys Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444 to keep anonymous.
MCSO wrote reporters may receive a reward.
