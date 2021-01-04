MISSOULA - Detectives are looking for information surrounding two power poles that were chopped down and a power substation that was shot in Missoula Dec. 25.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post two Missoula Electric Cooperative Power poles were intentionally chopped down and a close-by power substation was shot east of the Pulp Mill on Mullan Road.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to report to Detective Dave Sullivan at (406) 214-5706, or Five Valleys Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444 to keep anonymous.

MCSO wrote reporters may receive a reward.

Early Christmas morning, east of the Pulp Mill on Mullan road, two Missoula Electric Cooperative Power poles were...

Posted by Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 4, 2021

Tags

News For You