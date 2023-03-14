MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking the public for information relating to the search of missing woman Nefataree Bartell.
The City of Missoula Police Department said via Facebook Bartell, 26, was last seen in the Missoula area March 6 and was reported missing March 8.
Anyone with information in regard to Bartell's location or has seen her is asked to the Missoula Police Department at (406)552-6300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.