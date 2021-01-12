MISSOULA - Police are asking for the public's help Tuesday in finding the person who altered the peace sign to a swastika on Waterworks Hill in Missoula last week.

The Missoula Police Department received the trespassing and disorderly conduct report of an unidentified person altering the peace sign into a swastika on private land sometime between Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, according to a Facebook post by MPD.

The property owner already took down the swastika but anyone with information is asked to contact officer Brandon Geher at (406) 552-6290.

