Info sought on semi allegedly involved in hit and run on I-90

GARRISON, Mont. - Highway patrol is seeking information on a semi-truck that was allegedly involved in a hit and run with a vehicle while heading eastbound on I-90 between the Gold Creek and Garrison exits.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) posted on Facebook the semi was trying to pass the vehicle on the left lane; however, the semi hit the left rear-end of the vehicle causing the vehicle to roll several times. MHP said the semi did not stop, but kept going.
The two people in the vehicle were brought to the hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to MHP.
The semi is described as having an orange tractor but the color of the trailer is unknown. MHP said witnesses did not specify any descriptive lettering on the semi. MHP added there will be damage to the right front-end with potential white paint transfer.
MHP said the photo they provided is not a a photo of the actual suspected semi; rather, it is intended to describe the color only.
The make and model of the semi is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Tammy Perkins at 406- 498-7032.