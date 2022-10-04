Interest in prevention training grows in the fight against fentanyl

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Justice announced law enforcement has seized nearly twice as much fentanyl in the first six months of 2022 that in the last three years combined. Since then, interest in getting prepared to stop an overdose is also picking up.

The Missoula City-County Health Department began Narcan trainings in April.

In the last couple of months, Leah Fitch-Brody estimated they've given away about 700 boxes as prevention awareness grows.

Narcan is a nasal spray with a medication called naloxone, which works like an epi-pen to help stop overdoses enough to receive immediate medical attention.

As fentanyl continues to drive an influx in overdoses, Fitch-Brody explained, the health department is emphasizing the importance of calling for emergency medical services immediately.

“We are seeing such high amounts of fentanyl in the system that just the box of 2 doses of Narcan isn’t covering it," Fitch-Brody said. "We are also seeing that people can go back into an overdose after the naloxone has worn off.”

While it's not an end all be all solution, it is a significant tool in reversing overdoses, which Fitch-Brody encouraged all Montanans to get familiar with.

According to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, naloxone is available at 36 different community providers. That full list can be found here.

It is also available at local pharmacies with varying copays depending on insurance providers.