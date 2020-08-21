Internal framing for YWCA nearly complete, on track to open in January

On any given night in Missoula, there are up to 50 homeless families, according to the YWCA. A new shelter being built will help dozens of homeless families and domestic violence survivors have a safe place to sleep at night.
The YWCA facility will be nearly 37,000-square-feet. It's being constructed on 1800 S 3rd St W in Missoula, across from the Papa Murphy's pizza.
Cindy Weese the executive director of the YWCA, a social service non-profit, said domestic violence is the leading cause of family homelessness. Last year, 250 women and children lived in their shelter, according to Weese.
"Some are physically injured, most are really scared and half of them come with dependent children," she said.
During a tour of the new facility on Friday, Weese talked about a 72-year-old woman named Helen.
"Helen, someone we served, who was 72-year-old woman, who decided after being married to abusive husband for many years, [she decided] she had to leave because he continued to be threatening and degrading to her even after she had a stroke," Weese said.
The current shelter the YWCA runs can only house 25 people at a given time, and have been dealing with a growing number of people needing help. They have been forced to put some on wait lists for several weeks.
"It is clear, and has been for over 10 years that that house is simply too small," Weese said.
Both U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon tester supported the new market tax credit extension act, helping the YWCA move forward in building a new facility.
The goal is to open its doors in January. When its finished, 31 families without homes and 13 survivors of domestic violence can find refuge at the building.
"Whenever a family loses housing, or an individual suffers domestic violence in our community, we will provide safe shelter that night and support the need to find homes of their own and live their lives free of violence," Weese said.