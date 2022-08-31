International Overdose Awareness Day events to teach people how to save a life

MISSOULA, Mont. - Each year, International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized on August 31. It's a day that's holding more weight as areas across the state record more fatal overdoses.

In Missoula County, there was a 77% reported increase in fatal overdoses in 2020.

As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Missoula City-County Health Department is taking steps to stop the trend.

On top of remembering those who have died, and the grief family and friends continue to face, the health department will educate people on how to prevent an overdose.

According to the CDC, 136 people die everyday in the United States from an opioid overdose. Here in Montana, there have been 1,484 overdoses reported between 2009 and 2020.

Wednesdays events will focus on the impacts of drug use, but also teach people how they can reverse or prevent an overdose.

Leah Fitch-Brody, substance use disorder prevention coordinator at the Missoula City-County Health Department, said the county's reporting an influx of drugs laced with fentanyl. In response, part of Wednesday will be teaching as many people as possible how to use a substance called naloxone in order to take the first steps in saving a life.

"We need to have naloxone as a tool to be able to stop those fatal overdoses," Fitch-Brody said. "Then what we can do is, we have other tools to be able to help people who may have a substance use disorder or chaotic relationship with substances.”

It's a nasal spray that works like an EpiPen, so it helps stop overdoses enough to receive immediate medical attention.

From there, people can get connected to those larger resources, like treatment, recovery and medication, Fitch-Brody explained.

Training will be held at the Missoula Public Library at noon on Wednesday, August 31. Participants will receive the free opioid overdose reversal spray and a certificate.

In Missoula, there will also be an International Overdose Awareness Day film screening featuring “The Meaning of Empathy” followed by a discussion 6 p.m. at the UC Theater on the University of Montana Campus. Then at 8 p.m., Main Hall will be lit up on campus in remembrance.

Across the state in Billings, there will also be a naloxone nasal spray demonstration Wednesday from 5-7:30 p.m. as part of a larger Overdose Awareness Montana event. That event will take place at Rose Park.