Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Isolated higher amounts expected under heavier showers. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&