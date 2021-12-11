MISSOULA, Mont. - The 32nd annual revival of the international tradition of a 'Tuba Christmas' made its way back to the Treasure State and this Saturday, Missoulians got the first look at all the action.
Some people say the holidays start when the first snow falls, but for others, it starts with 'Tuba Christmas.'
On Saturday, locals are either in the audience cheering on their tuba players or they suit up themselves to bring Montanans their version of the classic 'Jingle Bell Rock', of course, entirely performed on tuba.
Tuba Santa, also known as the Director of Tuba Christmas, Gary Gillett, says not even weather conditions can stop these guys from continuing their long-standing tradition.
"Last year there was snow falling while we were playing... And oh my gosh ridiculous looking, but it's also a Montana thing that a little snow is not going to defer us we got music to make and tubas to play, we’re not going to let a little chilly weather, put some gloves on,” said Gillet.
While winter weather conditions aren't going away anytime soon, the good news is that neither are holiday traditions like Tuba Christmas, which is also be heading to Kalispell over the next few days.