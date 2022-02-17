MISSOULA, Mont. - For faculty at the University of Montana, the pandemic didn't just change how they interact with students on campus, but how they would be able to reach more students going forward, even if that means going virtual.
Brian Reed, the Associate Vice Provost for Student Success shares what UM and companies around the world learned these last two years, utilizing technology as they shift more of their jobs online.
"It created a lot of outreach from employers about how we can serve them better to create more and a better pipeline of student employees post-graduate," said Reed.
But when it comes to students hoping for the chance to study abroad, that shift didn't come as easy as the normal nine to five job.
One student, Addie Siegler who's in her senior year, shares how the pandemic impacted her original plans in getting the full college experience.
"COVID was definitely a big mark on my college education. I was supposed to study abroad in Madrid for a year, my junior year last year which was canceled because of COVID, so that would be if I could ever turn back time and change anything I would go back and study abroad and experience that. Obviously, COVID impacted all of us and so I'm not the only one with a story like that," said Siegler.
With more students like Addie who missed out, Reed says it's also made UM work on the regional to international access to jobs, making it easier and more convenient for everyone no matter where they are.
"Being able to do a remote micro internship they can work in California, they can work in New York and still be stationed out Missoula and so it's actually expanded our ability to offer a broader concept of internships both in terms of the types and the number," said Reed.
Reed also assures us right now there are plenty of jobs, internships, and programs that are expected to return next school year, so finding the experience you want, isn't far-fetched as it once was.
For students who are worried about life after college you're encouraged to reach out to career services on campus, especially as you near closer to graduation.
