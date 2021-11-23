MISSOULA, Mont. - An investigation is ongoing after the University of Montana Police Department received report of behavior involving sexual assault and strangulation of a student.
The incident took place in an on-campus residence hall in September. The perpetrator was reportedly known to the victim.
UM Alert reminds everyone:
- Perpetrators are solely responsible for sexual assault.
- Consent is always required for every sexual act, regardless of individuals’ history or relationship with one another.
- Bystander intervention can help others- If you see something that doesn’t feel right, say something to an authority, or take safe steps to protect someone.
- Trust your intuition. If something doesn’t feel safe and respectful in your own relationships, reach out for help.
If you need support as a survivor or secondary survivor of violence, harassment, or discrimination, you can receive free, confidential counseling from the UN Student Advocacy Resource Center or call the 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.
Contacting SARC does NOT mean you are reporting the crime to Title IX or any other reporting agency. Learn more at: www.umt.edu/student-advocacy-resource-center/.