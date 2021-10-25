MISSOULA, Mont. - A man is dead following a police pursuit in Missoula on Saturday night.
Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold said police tried to initiate a traffic stop but a driver failed to yield so a pursuit began.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly drove into a field near Target Range School, before driving into a pond. Arnold said the man got out of the vehicle and officers gave "strong verbal commands" for the man to swim towards them but he reportedly swam the other direction and went under water.
His body was later recovered with help from Missoula County Search and Rescue.
The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.