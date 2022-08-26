MISSOULA, Mont. - The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act has sparked both concern and questions for many. Part of the concerns stems from the new policies and investments into tax payment enforcement.

We spoke with White House representatives and they tell us that since the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, they've seen some misinformation out there, and that misinformation might be linked to several investigations into threats that have been made to multiple IRS agents and their work facilities.

Speaking with Natasha Sarin with the Department of Treasury Counselor for Tax Policy and Implementation, we asked what the focus on tax enforcement means when it comes to audits, especially for those in the lower income brackets and small businesses which drive many local economies like here in Montana.

"The secretary was explicit last week in her directive to the IRS which was that in these additional resources are not going to raise audits on any small business or on anyone who is making less than 400,000 dollars a year, these resources are going to be concentrated on very high-end tax evaders who today are paying less than, or underpaying their taxes by hundreds and billions of dollars annually,” said Sarin.

As far as those concerns over if this will actually reduce inflation, officials say it won't fix inflation right away but over the course of the next decade.