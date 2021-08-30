MISSOULA, Mont. - The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Missoula recently received an overflow of donations from Montanans to help welcome Afghan refugees.
The IRC got nearly $10,000 in donations after a call on their Facebook page for support.
On top of that, they've stocked up on furniture for refugees as they get settled into Montana, and people in the state have also offered up rooms, homes and Airbnb's for temporary housing.
Missoula's IRC Deputy Director Eamon Fahey said it's part of America's duty to help immigrants.
"One of the core values in the United States is that we want to be welcoming to immigrants and we are in a very fortunate place to be where we can help, and we have helped throughout our history," Fahey said.
The three refugee families on their way to Montana are Special Immigrant Visa applicants (SIV).
For those worried about security issues, Fahey said these families are the most vetted travelers to the United States.
Monetary donations can be made by mailing or dropping off a check to the IRC, or via the secure donation portal on the IRC website.