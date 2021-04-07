MISSOULA, Mont. - Iris the osprey has come back to her nest in Hellgate Canyon in Missoula Wednesday morning, the University of Montana announced.
This signifies her fourth April 7 return to Missoula in 11 years. She made her arrival around 8 a.m.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Iris the osprey has come back to her nest in Hellgate Canyon in Missoula Wednesday morning, the University of Montana announced.
This signifies her fourth April 7 return to Missoula in 11 years. She made her arrival around 8 a.m.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.