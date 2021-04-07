MISSOULA, Mont. - Iris the osprey has come back to her nest in Hellgate Canyon in Missoula Wednesday morning, the University of Montana announced.

This signifies her fourth April 7 return to Missoula in 11 years. She made her arrival around 8 a.m.

"Considered to be one of the oldest ospreys on the planet, Iris is a Missoula celebrity loved by thousands around the world who keep tabs on her via the Montana Osprey Cams project," UM wrote in a Facebook post.
 

Tags

News For You