MISSOULA - The coronavirus pandemic doesn't hold Iris back. She goes about her daily life, hunting, fishing, and being the best mom around.
Of course, Iris the Osprey won't be able to contract COVID-19, but the researchers who study her can. Dr. Erick Greene of the University of Montana and the Montana Osprey Project says it's been a tough spring for his team.
"We've had to really shift our focus for this summer," Dr. Greene says.
Iris has also had a rough springtime too. According to Dr. Greene, the nearly 25-year old osprey has laid multiple eggs this spring, but both have been compromised by other birds, or abandoned in the nest. What the team is finding is that they can learn a lot about humanity in watching Iris continue to move on after losing another egg.
"She teaches about being resilient, about hanging in there, so we were hoping she would have a successful breeding season, but it doesn't look like it will happen," says Dr. Greene.
For the team, they will continue to move forward with their research. Normally during the summer months, Dr. Greene and his colleagues would go up into different osprey nests and bring the birds to the ground to tag and band. They would usually be surrounded by close to a hundred elementary school children, or a group of educators. Those programs have had to be canceled due to coronavirus. But they are changing their approach this upcoming summer.
"We are going to try and make a lot of short, high quality videos that can be used for educators and people all around the world who are interested in this stuff," Dr. Greene says. "Those videos will be available throughout the summer on our Facebook page."
Iris the Osprey, still going strong, and teaching the world about resilience and strength in the face of adversity.