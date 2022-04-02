Irish artist Brian Maguire opens first U.S. exhibit at Missoula Art Museum

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Art Museum is hosting yet another exhibit with Brian Maguire, showcasing worldwide crises.

The Irish artist is bringing Montanans an in-depth look at the aftermath of the devastation from refugee, to war, and border crises, much like the one we're seeing right now in Ukraine.

He's calling it “In the Light of Conscience” covering the human rights stories of our time. Tackling tough issues through storytelling on canvas, with bold, colorful, and vibrant tones.

As the conflict continues in countries like Central America, and at the U.S-Mexico border, he hopes people seeing his art will also open their eyes to the devastation war and conflict bring to the most vulnerable populations.

"It's where civil society disappears and it's a thread that brings all of the lives of Mexico, the Mediterranean, Arizona desert, it brings them all together they are all situations that we know as a society,” said Maguire.

With this opening exhibit wraps up, Maguire is not sure if the stories he's sharing stops in Missoula, but hopes his message carries on to the next generation of artists.

You have a chance to see the exhibit for yourself until mid-August and after that, it's onto the next exhibit.