IRS to auction commercial properties in Lolo

Press release from the IRS

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public auction of two commercial properties in Lolo, Mont., on Sept. 13, 2022, registration at 9:30 am and sale time at 10 am.

A commercial tract quadruplex on a corner lot at 100 Glacier Dr. and former cafe at 104 Glacier Dr, Lolo, MT 59847 will be sold pursuant to an Order of Foreclosure and Judicial Sale from the United States District Court District of Montana, Missoula Division.

The minimum bid for the property at 100 Glacier Dr, Lolo, is $526,505 and $200,775 for the property at 104 Glacier Drive. Property may be inspected: Drive by viewing only. The auction will be at Russell Smith Federal Courthouse, 201 E Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802, see time and date above. Mail-in bids will be accepted and are due no later than Sept. 8, 2022.

All payments must be by cash, a certified, cashier’s, or treasurer’s check drawn on any bank or trust company incorporated under the laws of the United States or under the laws of any state, territory, or possession of the United States, or by a United States postal, bank, or express money order.

All payments must be made payable to the United States District Court for the District of Montana.

The successful bidder must deposit a minimum of 10 percent of the amount bid at the time of sale. Before bidding at the sale, prospective bidders must display proof to the IRS PALS that they are able to comply with this requirement. No bids will be received from any person who has not presented said proof. Mail-in bids must be received by Sept. 8, 2022.

The successful bidder shall tender the balance of the purchase price, in certified funds payable to the United States District Court for the District of Montana, at the office of the Internal Revenue Service, Attn: Darlene Jones, PALS, 4041 N Central Ave, MS 5021, Phoenix, AZ 85012 on or before 3:30 p.m., within thirty (30) days from the sale date, which is Oct. 13, 2022.

More information about this sale is available at IRS Auction - Sales Ad for Lolo, MT, or contact Darlene Jones, Property Appraisal and Liquidation Specialist, at 602-501-2146 or Darlene.Jones2@irs.gov.

Information about upcoming IRS auctions is available at http://www.irssales.gov.