MISSOULA, Mont. – The Griz are calling on fans to support a campaign to get ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ to Missoula for Brawl of the Wild later this month.
ESPN has reportedly said they like UM's proposal and are considering taking the popular show on the road for the big time rivalry game when the Griz host the MSU Bobcats for the 120th Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 20.
However, ESPN wants to see fan interaction and social media engagement before they make a decision.
Here's how you can help tip the scales:
ESPN wants to see fans interact using #GrizOnGameday, tagging College GameDay on social media and creating videos, signs, and photos explaining why Missoula would be a perfect location for Brawl of the Wild and College GameDay.
But ESPN isn't alone in encouraging public participation. UM Athletics Communications Director Eric Taber says it’s all hands on deck.
"We started realizing it's possible, so we put a pitch together and put it in front of ESPN and had positive feedback,” Taber said Monday. “So, if we really start stirring up the pot, getting social media really activated, getting the fans involved and letting ESPN know we could have a great environment for their show here, I know they want to come check it out.”
A location for the show will be chosen one week in advance.