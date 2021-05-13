- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — Most foodies know you can get your chicken wings in almost any flavor, but right now buying any wings is becoming a challenge across the country, including in Missoula.
While some are calling it a national chicken wing shortage, officials from the National Chicken Council said it’s not a shortage, but more of a ‘tight supply.’
Either way, the owner of M-80 Chicken, Nick Jackson, said he’s experiencing the impacts.
"Just a little extra work, instead of going to one place where I normally source chicken, it’s more like two or three depending on the day,” Jackson said.
He opened his food truck in September and despite opening in the middle of a pandemic, he says getting chicken wings has been harder over the last couple of weeks.
"Just started noticing shipments not quite making it through all the way or not on time, a little less supply,” he said.
The U.S Department of Agriculture put out a report on May 7th that stated that the number of chickens raised for meat was down 4% and pounds produced was down 3% from January through March.
In April, those numbers started picking back up, but Jackson said it’s still a struggle.
"A lot of calling ahead of time to make sure people have their orders. A lot of butcher blocks and stuff are not getting all that they order from their distributors," he said.
National Chicken Council officials said the demand for chicken wings has been higher than normal throughout the pandemic. However, they said the current supply issues are partly due to the winter storm that hit Texas and other states in February, which are major chicken producing areas.
As far as Jackson’s concerned, he’s still cooking.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Missoula & Kalispell news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.