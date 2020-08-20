MISSOULA -- Hundreds of people lined the streets around Mount Sentinel to watch as the fire grew.
People in the University District were seen watching from the top of cars, on lawns, and on the streets.
Some locals said they were at the mall when they first saw the flames, and within a half hour they said it doubled in size. Others said they couldn't believe what they saw.
UM student, Taylor Miranda, said she got a text alert from the University at around 6:45 p.m about the fire. That's when she looked out her window and saw the flames.
"It started out as this smaller sort of rectangle and every time you'd look away and then look back, it just got even further," Miranda said. "It just burned so quickly around the top that before you knew, it was just bigger."
She added that she thinks so many people came to watch because they care about Missoula and what impacts the community.