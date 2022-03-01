MISSOULA -- As the crisis in Ukraine continues to escalate, one Montanan and UM professor gave insight into the tragic situation.
Professor Clint Walker teaches classes in Russia including language and literature, and while he is voicing his full support for Ukraine, he's warning everyone to avoid painting the situation in black and white.
"It just needs to stop, I'm sorry," Walker said.
Overcome with emotion, Professor Walker said his heart is torn over the crisis in Ukraine.
"What's going on is absolutely terrible, it's a tragedy. It needs to be stopped as quickly as possible," he said.
Walker said the current crisis is extremely complex, something he knows through personal experience. He lived in the USSR as an exchange student when the Berlin wall came down and taught English in Russia when former President of the Soviet Union Gorbachev officially announced the end of the USSR.
He said there's more context to what's unfolding in Ukraine than people think.
"It needs to be put in a broader perspective and then it needs to be put in a more concrete perspective. Broader perspective in the sense of there are some parallels that if we take a look at, they'll help us maybe better understand why Ukraine and why this is going on and why this was Putin's red line," he said.
He said Putin has spent decades feeling like Russia was being ostracized and alienated by Europe and the United States.
"There's a grave need for very serious talks and negations and the sides are going to have to be willing to be flexible and adaptable and keep in mind that human lives need to be spared at all costs and that should be everyone's focus," he said.
It's an extremely complex situation but said there are points in history where the current situation could have been avoided.
"The U.S., NATO, and Western European powers really need to start thinking in a different way about where we are and how we can go forward from where we are," he said.
He added he loves Russia and considers himself half Russian, half American, but said he hates what's going on and wants it to stop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.