- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — One non-profit is ringing in the new year with a big goal to build 30 homes a year by 2030.
Despite the craziness of 2020, Habitat for Humanity of Missoula built two affordable homes in Missoula.
Executive Director, Heather Harp, said this new goal is big, but achievable.
"Just to put that in context, for the last 29 years we've been building an average two homes a year. So to go from two to 30 [homes] is obviously a leap,” Harp said.
A leap that she said is necessary, because Missoula needs to build 800 new housing units a year to keep up with the growth. Currently, only 500 units are being built.
"In my position at Habitat, I feel like we can take on 10% of that gap, so we're going to take on building 30 homes a year by the year 2030."
That’s 300 new homes by 2030.
She said the main problem is land availability. The organization wants to work with those wanting downsize their homes, but can’t find a smaller home in Missoula.
"If that senior is [in the front part of the lot,] can we figure out a way that we can subdivide the land and build a smaller house [in the back part of the lot?]” Harp said.
That would make an additional family-sized home available.
She said with volunteers, and donations of land and money, '30 by 30' is possible.
"If we are successful at meeting the goal I've set for our organization, we will have tripled the number of houses we've built in 1/3 of the time. It's ambitious, it's audacious, but it is absolutely achievable," Harp said.
They can build homes for around $150,000, giving those who make $15 an hour, a chance to own a home that's still 30% of their income.
Tags
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
