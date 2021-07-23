MISSOULA, Mont. - The next Grizzly to carry on the #37 legacy jersey tradition for the University of Montana Grizzlies was announced to be Montana senior linebacker Jace Lewis of Townsend.
A release from Grizzly Athletics says the two-time All-Big Sky honoree was presented the jersey by former UM standout Jesse Sims, but the two were not able to officially announce the transition before Sims passed away in an ATV accident in May.
"The 37 tradition is special to any Montana kid growing up, but now with everything that happened, and Jesse wanting me to wear the jersey, it makes it that much more special," Lewis said.
"Knowing he wanted me to wear it, that he thought I had what it takes to wear it and that I had some of the same values he had, is special. I looked up to him from the time I got here at UM. He took me under his wing, kept me going, pushed me in the weight room and on the field. Off the field, he was just a great dude to be around. He came from a great family, and it showed with everything he did."
Beginning in 1983, the Grizzly football jersey #37 tradition began when Kraig Paulson from Plentywood passed the jersey to a younger player who hailed from the state of Montana, Tim Hauck according to Grizzly Athletics.
“Paulson was known for his hard-nosed play and workman mentality,” the release says. “The number 37, a player-to-player tradition, has since come to represent the spirit of Montana: hard work, dedication to the team, and tough play on the gridiron.”
"When I think about this tradition, the words that come to mind are blue-collar, hard-working, selfless leadership. As a kid, I grew up watching guys like Ryan Fetherston, Jordan Tripp, Zack Wagenmann, Caleb Kidder, and Tucker Schye who all had that mentality," Lewis added.
The #37 Tradition – Grizzly Legacy:
- Jace Lewis, Linebacker, 2021, Townsend
- Jesse Sims, Defensive End, 2018-19, Stevensville
- Tucker Schye, Defensive End, 2017, Malta
- Caleb Kidder, Defensive End, 2015-16, Helena
- Zack Wagenmann, Defensive End, 2014, Missoula
- Jordan Tripp, Linebacker, 2012-13, Missoula
- Ryan Fetherston, Defensive End, 2011, East Helena
- Carson Bender, Defensive Tackle, 2008-10, Deer Lodge
- Loren Utterback, Linebacker, 2004-07, Fort Benton
- Ciche Pitcher, Defensive End, 2001-03, Anaconda
- Andy Petek, Defensive End, 1998-00, Helena
- Jason Crebo, Linebacker, 1994-97, Helena
- Todd Ericson, Safety, 1990-93, Butte
- Tim Hauck, Safety, 1987-89, Big Timber
- Kraig Paulson, Fullback, 1983-86, Plentywood