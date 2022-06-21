MISSOULA, Mont. - World-renowned ethologist and conservation icon Jane Goodall will be speaking at the University of Montana in Missoula Sunday, June 26.

Goodall's scientific career started more then 60 years ago with her ground -breaking studies on wild chimpanzees inhabiting Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

Her research on the then little-known chimpanzees changed wildlife studies with her scientific observation that chimpanzees create tools, forever reexamining the relationship between humans and other species, a release from UM said.

"Since then, Goodall has built on innovative science and a lifetime of advocacy – particularly through her global organization the Jane Goodall Institute, founded in 1977," UM's release said. "Her trailblazing efforts advanced community-led conservation, empowering local communities to own the process of sustainable development and conservation. Roots & Shoots, the institute’s international youth program, supports young people in all 50 U.S. states and over 50 countries worldwide to be the change in their communities and change the world for the better."

“There is much that all of us can learn from Jane Goodall and her tireless efforts to protect not only the wildlife that inhabits our planet, but the people, too,” UM President Seth Bodnar said in the release. “She has proven that the well-being of one does not have to come at the expense of the other. We’re extremely excited to have her visit UM, and I encourage all of Missoula to come hear her important message.”

Goodall's “Hope Through Action,” will be taking place on the Oval at UM's Missoula campus and virtually at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26 as a part of UM's President's Lecture Series.