MISSOULA, Mont. - After a year of anticipation, honoree KD Dickinson, finally had her moment of recognition today as the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center held their annual peacemaker ceremony.
A tradition since 1986, honoring local peacemakers. Known as heroes among us, who show peace and justice through their work.
KD, the founder of her own real estate agency centered around her personal mission providing support to help those fighting the housing crisis we're seeing across Montana today.
Betsy Mulligan-Dague, long-time Executive Director, of the peace center, shares why KD was the best candidate for this years award.
"That focus on people over profit made KD the perfect peacemaker for our times when we so desperately need it remember our humanity, and our connection to each other and after the year we just lived through her example of putting people over profit of helping live lives of purpose and dignity is more important than ever," she said.
And for KD Dickinson, she shares, feeling humbled to help those in her community.
"Just being able to help people where I can, when I can and I feel that's why I got this award is because I just got my fingers in everything, so many things in this community, related to housing, and food and helping mostly people who need help, KD said.
She goes on to say.
"It's not what I've done so much it's what I have been able to help with around the community, so I appreciate that and I appreciate so many people that live here and makes this the place that it is, so thank you."
Today, just one way of appreciating the work of one of their own. If you wish to nominate someone for the next peacemaker award, you head their website. Applications will be accepted from now until Fall 2021 for next years winner.