MISSOULA, Mont. – With the close of summer comes the beginning of school and the Missoula Family YMCA's after-school program. This year, YMCA After School welcomes Jeannette Rankin Elementary School students to its program.
“Missoula is seeing incredible growth and, as a community organization, the Y is committed to serving the many families who call Missoula home,” Tyler Taylor, the Director of School Age Programs, said. “Jeannette Rankin is one of Missoula’s most populous elementary schools. For us, it was a natural step to partner with the school and provide care to these families.”
As Montana’s largest provider of licensed childcare, the Missoula Y is no stranger to offering quality programs that help youth learn, grow and thrive. And thanks to the new site at Jeannette Rankin, the Y will be able to serve families living in the Miller Creek area.
“Given the increased learning loss obstacles students have recently faced, we’re dedicated to supporting Missoula youth with this program,” Taylor said. “We operate in small group sizes, so students are able to ask questions and get the assistance they need.”
YMCA After School also provides care to students attending Chief Charlo, Russell, Franklin, Hellgate, Lewis & Clark and Paxson elementary schools.
All After School sites offer care Monday through Friday from school release to 6 p.m., as stated in a press release. Healthy snacks, homework help and structured activities are included.
Families may apply for the program online at ymcamissoula.org. State assistance through the Best Beginnings scholarship program is accepted at most sites. Financial assistance is also available for all programs, including YMCA After School.