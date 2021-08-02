MISSOULA, Mont. - The ex-boyfriend of missing woman Jermain Charlo was arraigned in federal court Monday on a firearms charge.
A warrant was issued for Michael Blake Defrance, 28, last week. He was booked in the Missoula County jail on Friday.
Defrance was arraigned in federal court Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition charge.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, "The indictment alleges that on about June 27, 2018 and Oct. 2, 2018 in Missoula, Defrance, knowing he had been convicted on May 6, 2013 of a misdemeanor crime of violence under the laws of the State of Montana, possessed firearms and ammunition in violation of federal law."
Defrance was released from custody Monday afternoon, "pending further proceedings," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The conditions of his release include the following:
- Defendant must not commit any offense in violation of federal, state, local or tribal law while on release in this case.
- Defendant must cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample if it is authorized by 42 U.S.C § 14135a.
- Defendant must advise the court or the pretrial services officer in writing before making any change of residence or telephone number.
- Defendant must appear in court as required and, if convicted, must surrender as directed to serve a sentence that the court may impose.
- Defendant must not possess a firearm, destructive device, or other weapon.
Friends and family of Jermain Charlo have been critical of law enforcement for not naming Defrance as a suspect in her case. They maintain he was the last known person to have contact with Charlo when she went missing in June 2018.