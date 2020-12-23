Multiple businesses in Missoula received grant funding from the county in an effort to help employers retain jobs.
Over $620,000 from the Small Business Job Retention Fund will be given out to 27 local businesses who have been impacted by the pandemic.
Applications opened at 9 a.m. on December 10th, in only a few hours, the county received more than 120 applications.
Overwhelmed by the need, county officials decided the fair way to distribute funds was on a first come first serve basis.
"Staff looked for complete application packages so if an application were both complete and eligible, and had a demonstrated need for funds, they were funded in the order they were submitted," Grants and Community Programs Manager Melissa Gordon said.
58% of the funds were awarded to businesses in the food and drink industry totaling $365,000.
After that 12% went to retail, 10% to professional services, 10% to childcare, 6% to transportation, and the last 4% went to the lodging industry.
"I'm just hopeful that this is sufficient funding to get some businesses through the next couple of months and then other forms of assistance are available to the other businesses that need help," Gordon said.
The 27 businesses who were selected say they saw an average 45% decline in revenue since march and in total had to lay off 158 employees. Without this funding nearly 200 more layoffs would have happened in the first three months of 2021.