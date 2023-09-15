Missoula, MONT- The Johnson Street Temporary Emergency Shelter reopened Thursday, September 15, and people without houses have already started to move into the building.
In an official statement from the Poverello Center, the organization says:
"On the first night of the Johnson Street Shelter, we had 29 overnight guests. This proves an obvious need for shelter and demonstrates that people will voluntarily stay in shelter if it is provided. We expect that this number will increase every night, and as it does, we will practice becoming better shelter providers. We are very fortunate that the building we occupy is in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood. It is an amazing area and represents the core of Missoula. With that said, we know that we are not easy neighbors to have around, and we are grateful to the residents of the area for allowing us to use this space. We try to keep our impact on the neighborhood minimal, and open as many avenues as we can for communication."
"Neighbors can reach out to us via our non-emergency phone number, 406-522-6300, or the city by emailing pdwintershelter@ci.missoula.mt.us."
"For emergencies and immediate responses, neighbors should call 911."
"In addition, we look forward to hosting Johnson Street Temporary Emergency Shelter Neighborhood Meetings via Zoom once a month. To be added to the email list for neighborhood meetings, contact sdolan@thepoverellocenter.org."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.