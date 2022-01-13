Jonathan Karlen announces candidacy for House District 96

Missoula, Mont. –Jonathan Karlen is announcing his campaign to represent House District 96 in the Montana State Legislature.
House District 96 is in the Missoula area.
Karlen is a University of Montana Boone and Crockett Club Research Fellow and former Max Baucus Leader in the U.S. Senate.
Thursday kicked off the two-month period to file a declaration of candidacy with the Montana Secretary of State's office.
Karlen, graduate student at the University of Montana and earned a bachelor's in Wildlife Biology with a minor in Climate Change Studies from UM in 2021 and will complete a Master's in Public Administration with a public policy focus this spring.
Karlen served as a Max Baucus Leader in the U.S. Senate and William A. Demmer Scholar in the Legislative Affairs Office of the U.S. Forest Service. Last summer, the Missoula City Council appointed him to the Missoula Energy and Climate Team.
During Montana's 2021 legislative session, while an undergraduate student, Karlen spearheaded the passage of House Bill 647, which expanded hunting and fishing opportunities for Montana's college students. The bill brought UM students to Helena to testify in support and was signed by Gov. Gianforte in the spring.
State Rep. Kathy Whitman (R) currently represents HD 96 and is running for reelection. She first ran in 2020 and won against Democrat Loni Colney by 190 votes. Prior to Whitman's election, the seat was held by Tom Winter (D), Adam Hertz (R), and Andrew Person (D).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.